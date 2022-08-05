Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tennant by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

