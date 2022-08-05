Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
