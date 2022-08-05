Tenret Co LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,979 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

