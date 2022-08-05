Tenret Co LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 299,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

