Tenret Co LLC Invests $5.34 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
