TenUp (TUP) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $134,452.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003801 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00158635 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008653 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About TenUp
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
