Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 18,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 606,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $8,597,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

