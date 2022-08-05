Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.44 million.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,400. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

