Terra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.23 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Terra has a market capitalization of $267.52 million and approximately $62.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008005 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014459 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
