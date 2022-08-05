Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $7,910,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total value of $15,116,150.00.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLA opened at $925.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $967.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.