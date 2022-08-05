Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $199,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $57.84 on Friday, hitting $868.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a market capitalization of $906.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

