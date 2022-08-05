TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.