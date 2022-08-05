TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TESSCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.