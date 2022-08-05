Tetra Tech, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Tetra Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.13. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $19,880,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 31,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
