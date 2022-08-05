Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.