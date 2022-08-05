Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.