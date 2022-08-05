Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

