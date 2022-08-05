Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
