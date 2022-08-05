The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.28

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.28 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.16). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.16), with a volume of 98,636 shares changing hands.

The 600 Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.27.

About The 600 Group

(Get Rating)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.