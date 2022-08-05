The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,667 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Chemours worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

