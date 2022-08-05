The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 395,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

