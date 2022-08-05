The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TCS opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $371.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.