The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GEO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 1,068,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.