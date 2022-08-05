The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 1,068,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

