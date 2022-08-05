The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $281.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.