The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.41 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.94 ($41.17). The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,930 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.91. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a one year high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.