The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $151.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 28,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,430. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

