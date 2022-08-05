The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

GS traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.74. 29,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

