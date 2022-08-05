The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 610 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.16. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

