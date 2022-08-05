The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $41.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group
In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of HAIN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
