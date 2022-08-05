The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $224.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,244. The company has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

