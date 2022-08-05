The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

