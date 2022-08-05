The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $888.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.