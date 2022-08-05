The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The RMR Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 80,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $903.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

