Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 9,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,868,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $671.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

