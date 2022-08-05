TheStreet Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to “B-“

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $154,406.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.