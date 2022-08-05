Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRI traded down C$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$146.55. 259,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,080. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.81.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.2400002 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

