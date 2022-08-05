Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$157.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$2.18 on Friday, hitting C$146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 227,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$71.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.81.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.2400002 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.