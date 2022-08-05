Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 343,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Thryv has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 942,659 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,462 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thryv by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

