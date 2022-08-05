TomoChain Trading Up 10.9% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,237,288 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

