Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CURV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Torrid has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.62 million and a P/E ratio of -28.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

