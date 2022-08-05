Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Torrid stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,117. Torrid has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $517.31 million and a P/E ratio of -28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

