Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.