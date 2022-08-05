Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

