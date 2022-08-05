Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

