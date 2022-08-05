Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

