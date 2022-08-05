Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $52,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

