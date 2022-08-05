Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

