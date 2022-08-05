Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Up 14.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 2,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

