TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Hits $257,193.44

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. TotemFi has a market cap of $257,193.44 and approximately $95,790.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00628585 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015801 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
