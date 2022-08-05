TOWER Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $86,727.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

