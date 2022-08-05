Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,755 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,487 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penn National Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 116,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

