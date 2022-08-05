Transcodium (TNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $36,604.57 and $50.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065880 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

