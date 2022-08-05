TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $24,659.69 (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $24,659.69 and $9.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

